In-patient services at Bagchi Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre commences

BHUBANESWAR: Bagchi Karunashraya Palliative Care Centre (BKPCC) is all set to commence its in-patient services at the newly-built complex at Info Valley-II here from Wednesday.

The centre will provide specialised medical care to cancer patients who can get relief from pain and other symptoms of end-stage disease.

Advance stage cancer patients with no further curative treatment intent, excessive symptom burden like pain, vomiting, breathlessness and delirium, wound dressing for oozing, bleeding and wounds with maggots, patients requiring end of life care and respite care can take admission.

Associate medical director Dr Praveena Karnam said a team of experienced healthcare professionals at BKPCC is dedicated to ensure quality of life, comfort and dignity of each patient seeking care.

“With the focus on pain and other symptom distressing management, psychological support and spiritual care, we strive to create a warm and nurturing environment where patients and families can find solace during the challenging times,” she said.

Dr Karnam has urged caregivers of patients seeking admission to bring the relevant medical documents prior to bringing the patients for in-patient hospice care. Four patients have already been selected for admission on the first day.

BKPCC is a collaborative effort of Bangalore Hospice Trust (BHT) Karunashraya and renowned tech entrepreneur and philanthropist Subroto Bagchi for which the Bagchi family has pledged Rs 130 crore.

The centre was earlier functioning from the 10,000 sq feet space on the ground floor of the Odisha JEE Office building and providing home-care services to patients in Bhubaneswar since 2021.

“The home-based care will continue along with in-patient hospice care. We will expand the home care to Cuttack and its adjoining areas soon. The home care team will try to alleviate the suffering both for the patient and caregiver and provide the necessary support at home,” Dr Karnam added.