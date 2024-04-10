Khurda love puts BJD, BJP in quandary

BHUBANESWAR: Two Assembly segments of Khurda and Begunia under Bhubaneswar parliamentary constituency have become a headache for three major players over different reasons.

While there are no takers for Congress tickets, the BJD and BJP seem to be treading cautiously before naming their candidates. The two principal rivals are closely watching each other’s moves.

It is a problem of plenty for both the BJD and BJP with multiple aspirants for tickets. Interestingly, the preference of majority of the aspirants is Khurda seat rather than Begunia despite the fact that the two constituencies are adjacent to each other and almost equidistant from the state capital.

The ruling BJD is in a quandary as its two sitting MLAs are lobbying for Khurda seat. While Jyotirindra Nath Mitra, the sitting MLA from Khurda is seeking renomination, Begunia MLA Rajendra Kumar Sahoo is trying hard to shift there. Sahoo who had won from Khurda twice in 2009 as an Independent and in 2014 on BJD ticket is stated to have given the impression to the party leadership that the chances of Mitra retaining the seat will be difficult in case BJP fields Chilika MLA Prasanta Jagdev from there.

A three-time MLA from Khurda, Mitra had joined BJP before 2014 election when the BJD denied him ticket and nominated Sahoo from the seat. Sources in BJD said, the chances of Mitra getting the ticket this time will also be difficult as he is facing some health issues. Vice-president of Khurda district unit Biju Mahila Janata Dal and former vice-president of zilla parishad Basanti Sahu is another aspirant for party ticket for Khurda seat.