Lack of consensus behind BJD candidate list delay!

BHUBANESWAR: Even as a few weeks are left for the polls, the ruling BJD is yet to reach a consensus on several key constituencies as candidates for the Balasore Lok Sabha and 39 Assembly constituencies are yet to be announced.

Taking for instance, the delay in announcement of candidate for the Balasore Lok Sabha seat. It was speculated that BJP vice-president Lekhashree Samantsinghar, who joined the BJD after resigning from the saffron party on Sunday, would be announced as the Balasore LS candidate. However, the BJD is yet to make the announcement leading to further speculation regarding the party’s nominee from the seat.

Sources said the party is waiting for announcement of Congress candidate from the seat to decide its course of action. Congress had finalised the name of former Union minister Srikant Jena as its nominee from the seat after he rejoined the party recently, but the announcement has been deferred.

The sticking point, party sources said, is that Navajyoti Patnaik, son of former OPCC president Niranjan Patnaik, who had contested from the seat in 2019 is not ready to let go of the seat. If denied, he may choose other options. The BJD is waiting for announcement of the Congress candidate, sources said.

Besides, delay in announcement of candidates for three Assembly seats under the Sambalpur LS has also hit the ruling party’s preparations for its fight against Union minister and BJP candidate Dharmendra Pradhan. BJD organisational secretary Pranab Prakash Das is pitted against Pradhan in the LS seat.