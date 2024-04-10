Mason’s mysterious death: Two brothers-in-law arrested in Odisha

BERHAMPUR: Chamakhandi police in Ganjam district on Monday apprehended two persons on charges of murder, solving the mysterious death of a mason within a fortnight of the crime. The accused have been identified as G Lachhaya (25) and G Muslai (29) of Bada Arjyapalli.

Ganjam SP, Jagmohan Meena disclosed that on March 23, 2024, the body of the deceased A Chendreya (38), a mason of ODRP colony at Arjyapalli village, was found near a kewda bush on the Gopalpur port-IREL road.

Initially presumed to be a hit-and-run accident, the absence of any evidence of vehicle movement on the spot prompted them to do a deeper inquiry. Subsequently autopsy findings revealed no signs of external injuries typical of a road accident, but rather head injuries mostly found in cases of deliberate violence, pointing to a suspected murder.

Further investigation into Chendreya’s personal life revealed he had a troubled relationship with his family. Besides he was addicted to alcohol and had frequent altercations with his wife Polamma. She had deserted him and was staying with her parents in Bada Arjyapalli. On the night of March 22, 2024, in a drunken stupor, Chendreya went to his in-laws’ house to bring back his wife and children. There he had a violent confrontation with his in-laws.

In an attempt to defend Polamma, her brothers Lachhaya and Muslai clashed with Chendreya, causing fatal injuries to him. After the deceased fell down unconscious, the siblings presuming him to be dead, shifted him on a motorcycle and concealed it beneath the kewda bush, the SP added.

The arrested individuals were presented before the court. Further investigation is on, police stated.