BHUBANESWAR: The Naveen Patnaik-led government might have set its ambition to achieve a one trillion dollar economy by 2030, but a latest report by a national rating agency India Ratings and Research (IRR) indicated that Odisha is not among the states that are likely to hit the mark by 2047.

According to the report released on Monday, eight states will have economies exceeding one trillion dollar each by 2046-47 financial year.

Maharashtra, Karnataka and Gujarat would be the first to achieve the mark by 2039, followed by Tamil Nadu by 2041, Uttar Pradesh by 2042, Madhya Pradesh and Telangana by 2044 and Andhra Pradesh by 2046.

The report that considered the current state of finances and changing per capita income profile of states revealed Odisha is nowhere among the list of 10 states. With USD 93.7 billion in 2023-24, the eastern state is at 13th position in terms of sub-national economy and with USD 1,807, it is at 18th place among states and UTs in terms of per capita income.

Principal economist and senior director public finance, IRR, Sunil Kumar Sinha said various states have put out their ambition to hit one trillion dollar economy. While Maharashtra aims to attain the mark by 2028, Uttar Pradesh and Tamil Nadu are eyeing the milestone by 2030 and Karnataka by 2032.

“Similarly, Odisha has also projected its 2023 target. It is the 13th-largest state economy, ahead of Punjab and Bihar. But if the average rate of growth and depreciation of India rupee against dollar in last six years is taken into account, it looks unlikely that Odisha will be able to reach the one trillion dollar economy even by 2047,” he said.