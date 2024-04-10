Odisha's Nabarangpur headed for a tight finish in a triangular contest

BHUBANESWAR: The tribal dominated Lok Sabha seat is headed for a triangular fight in the ensuing election with the Congress and BJP trying hard to wrest the seat from the BJD which has held the seat for the last two terms.

While the BJP has renominated Balabhadra Majhi from the seat, it will be a role reversal for BJD candidate Pradeep Majhi. Pradeep was the Congress MP from the seat in 2009. But in subsequent two elections in 2014 and 2019, he narrowly missed the victory line and finished second behind BJD candidates Balabhadra Majhi and then Ramesh Chandra Majhi. It remains to be seen whether there will be a turnaround in the fate of Pradeep, as this time he is the candidate of the BJD.

For BJP’s Balabhadra, this will also be a big test. Though he had finished third in the 2019 election, he had polled around 50,000 less than the BJD’s Ramesh and only 8,000 behind Pradeep. Nabarangpur has been a priority seat for the BJP as its candidate Parsuram Majhi was elected twice from the seat in 1999 and 2004. However, the BJP was then in an alliance with the BJD.