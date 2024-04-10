Permission of CEO sought for posting of police officers in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: Odisha police has sought the permission of the chief electoral officer (CEO) to relieve officers in the rank of inspector of police and sub-inspector of police who were transferred as per the ECI guidelines but not relieved till the commencement of model code of conduct for the upcoming elections.

Sources said though transfer orders of two inspectors of police and three sub-inspectors of police in Puri district were issued by the SP, Puri before the MCC came into force on March 16, they could not be relieved due to administrative exigencies.

As per the order, inspectors Soumendra Sekhar Tripathy and Suprava Barik were transferred to the investigative unit for crime against women (IUCAW) at district police office and cyber police station, respectively.

Similarly, sub-inspectors Bikash Kumar Pradhan, Anil Kumar Debata and Purna Chandra Jena were shifted to Baselisahi, Brahmagiri and Kakatpur police stations respectively.

The IG (personnel) has urged the CEO to give permission to relieve the police officers to join their new places of posting.