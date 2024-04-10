Rebellion in BJD against party hopper Ganeswar Behera

KENDRAPARA: The Biju Janata Dal (BJD) has landed in a tricky situation in Kendrapara Assembly seat after many aspiring candidates and their supporters raised a banner of revolt on Tuesday against the decision to induct senior Congress leader and former minister Ganeswar Behera into the party.

A large number of BJD leaders and workers organised protest meetings at Gangapada, Jajang, Bharatpur, Indupur and other places urging BJD president and Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik not to nominate Ganeswar as the party candidate from Kendrapara.

Local BJD worker Bikram Rout said murmurs of discontent are growing within the BJD over the induction of 64-year-old Ganeswar Behera. A few months back, he was criticising the chief minister but now, has joined BJD for the sake of power. “We urge the chief minister not to give him BJD ticket to fight the upcoming election from Kendrapara Assembly seat.”