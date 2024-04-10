Religious processions banned in Sambalpur

SAMBALPUR: With the last year’s violence during Ram Navami still fresh in its mind, the district administration on Tuesday imposed restrictions on all kinds of religious processions including Hanuman Jayanti in Sambalpur city.

The decision was taken at the peace committee meeting held in the Zilla Parishad hall which was attended by members of Hanuman Jayanti Samanwaya Samiti and representatives of different communities.

Sambalpur collector Akshay Sunil Agrawal said that after holding discussions with members of all the communities, the decision was taken to not allow grand processions or bike rallies during any festival, be it Hanuman Jayanti, Ram Navami or Eid. However, communities can celebrate festivals in their respective localities.

“To maintain peace and harmony in the city following the incident last year and ensure smooth conduct of the upcoming elections, the decision has been taken in the larger interest of everyone,” he said.