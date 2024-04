BHUBANESWAR: Hypertension may have emerged as one of the leading causes of premature deaths in India but 44.5 per cent people in the age group of 18 to 54 years in Odisha have never got their blood pressure (BP) checked, reveals a recent study by the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR).

The study by ICMR’s National Centre for Disease Informatics and Research (NCDIR) found 55.5 pc people in the state had their BP checked and it was one of the lowest in the country. While the prevalence of elevated BP was 17.2 pc, that of pre-hypertension was found to be 34.4 pc against the national average of 15.9 pc and 33.7 pc, respectively.

Mayurbhanj and Nuapada were among the 20 bad performing districts in the country in terms of people measuring their blood pressure. Around 40 pc people, in 18-54 age bracket in Mayurbhanj and 42.1 pc in Nuapada got their BP checked.

The measured BP rates, prevalence of pre-hypertension and raised BP exhibited wide variations across the districts. The study attributed the disparities to various factors including differences in healthcare infrastructure, socio-economic conditions, lifestyle choices, and urban-rural divides.

“Addressing these multi-faceted factors is crucial for reducing healthcare disparities and enhancing raised blood pressure related health outcomes, both at the state and district levels,” stated the study published in the International Journal of Public Health (IJPH).