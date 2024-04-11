BJD, BJP brace for tough Baripada Assembly seat fight

BARIPADA: As the political scene heats up in Baripada Assembly segment of Mayurbhanj district, the contest between the BJD and BJP is poised to be fiercely competitive.

With the Congress, JMM, and other parties yet to announce candidates for the constituency, the spotlight remains on the face-off between incumbent BJP MLA Prakash Soren and BJD’s Sananda Marandi. Both candidates, backed by their respective parties’ heavyweight leaders, have started mobilising support of the voters.

Though voters were taken aback by the delay in BJD’s candidate announcement, eventually leading to Sananda Marandi’s nomination for Baripada, recent road shows and rallies led by Soren and Marandi demonstrated their show of strength and parties’ commitment to securing a majority in the constituency.