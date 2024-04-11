BJD cries threats to officials from BJP leader Pradeep Panigrahy, seeks action

BHUBANESWAR: BJD on Wednesday urged the Election Commission of India (ECI) to take stringent action against BJP’s candidate from Berhampur Lok Sabha seat Pradeep Panigrahy for threatening officials.

In a memorandum submitted to the chief electoral officer (CEO), a delegation of BJD leaders alleged Panigrahy has been threatening tehsildars, block development officers and other officials and demanding their support. He (Panigrahy) has allegedly stated those who do not support him will be transferred from their positions. “Such behaviour is not only unethical but also illegal as it violates the principles of free and fair election,” they added.

Alleging Panigrahy has a criminal history including involvement in a scam that affected the innocent people of Gopalpur, the memorandum said he also threatened officials engaged in election duty in the past.

Stating the BJD believes in the efforts of the ECI to ensure a democratic and transparent electoral process, the memorandum alleged the actions of Panigrahy has undermined the integrity of the process. The BJD urged ECI to investigate the matter thoroughly and take immediate action.

“His actions not only violate the model code of conduct but also pose a threat to the democratic fabric of the country,” the memorandum added.