BJD's Nayak in campaign mode, BJP yet to announce its candidate in Rourkela

ROURKELA: After his re-nomination from the Rourkela Assembly constituency, BJD Minister Sarada Prasad Nayak has kicked off his campaign for a contest which promises to be fascinating on May 20.

Considered a litmus test for Nayak will lock horns - most probably - with former union Minister Dilip Ray after a decade. Nayak had faced defeat by 10,929 votes at the hands of Ray in 2014.

Nayak said people of Rourkela are his strength and with the blessings of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, the city, once considered dead with no takers for land even at throwaway prices, now symbolises development besides proudly hosting the FIH Men’s Hockey World Cup 2023.

“My fight is for development of Rourkela. We are confident of making Naveen Patnaik the CM for the sixth term and a victory from Rourkela would be a gift to him.”

Nayak said the sea of BJD followers is enough for the opponent to gauge his standing. Asked about BJD’s winning prospect in the Sundargarh LS seat, which is also set to witness a tight contest, Nayak claimed, “BJD in Sundargarh is going to script history with its first win.”