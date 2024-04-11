BJD’s Pranab Das kick-starts campaign in Athamallik & Chhendipada

ANGUL: BJD’s organisational secretary and Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate Pranab Prakash Das kick-started his poll campaign in Athamallik and Chhendipada Assembly segments of Angul district on Wednesday. Athamallik and Chhendipada are among the seven Assembly seats which come under Sambalpur LS constituency.

After arriving at Athamallik, Das went to Hanuman temple near the local bus stand and offered prayers.

He proceeded towards Gandhi Park in a huge procession of BJD workers. After offering floral tributes to Mahatma Gandhi, he garlanded the statue of former chief minister Biju Patnaik. Das also went to Maheswari temple and sought blessings of the deity. He met local BJD workers at Binikei Peetha. BJD’s candidate for Athamallik Assembly seat Nalinikanta Pradhan accompanied him.

Later, Das visited adjacent Chhendipada and offered prayers at Jarapada Shiva temple. He attended the annual fair of goddess Batabhuin at Patrapada before returning to Bhubaneswar.

Das will lock horns with Union Education Minister and BJP candidate Dharmendra Pradhan in the Sambalpur LS seat. Earlier, Pradhan had visited both Chhendipada and Athamallik and offered prayers at various temples.