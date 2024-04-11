BJP candidate moves CEO against Odisha govt

BHUBANESWAR: Gopalpur MLA and BJP nominee for Berhampur Lok Sabha seat Pradeep Panigrahy on Wednesday met the chief electoral officer (CEO) and registered a complaint against the state government for withdrawing his security. Panigrahy, who was part of a BJP delegation led by senior leader Sajjan Sharma, said the state government has been ignoring his security despite two attempts made on his life on August 15 , 2022 and August 25, 2023. He told mediapersons that Ganjam, the home district of Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik, is infamous for violence before every election.

More that 100 murder cases were reported in 2023 and 13 such cases have been recorded so far this year. He said the chief minister’s constituency, Hinjili is the most notorious place during every election.