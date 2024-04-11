BJP to change Pottangi nominee after candidate faux pas

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP will change one of its candidates out of the 112 it had announced for Assembly elections, to be held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls from May 13.

This was informed by party’s Odisha election co-in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar here on his return from New Delhi on Wednesday.

Without specifying the Assembly seat or name of the candidate, Tomar told reporters, “A scheduled caste (SC) candidate has been erroneously named against a seat reserved for scheduled tribe (ST).”

Sources said the party named Chaitanya Hantal, who belongs to SC category, for Pottangi Assembly constituency by mistake. One of the Assembly segments under Koraput parliamentary constituency, Pottangi is reserved for ST category candidates.

This came to the notice of the party when complaints started pouring in from tribal ticket aspirants from Pottangi. The state election committee of BJP has recommended two other names to the party’s central election committee for consideration and selection of one candidate for the seat, sources added.