Dharmendra Pradhan trains gun on Odisha govt over healthcare delivery in Kuchinda

KUCHINDA: Union Education Minister and BJP’s Sambalpur Lok Sabha candidate Dharmendra Pradhan on Wednesday came down heavily on the state government over the state of affairs in Kuchinda sub-divisional hospital.

After visiting the hospital as part of his campaign trail, Pradhan said there are only 48 doctors out of 149 sanctioned posts in Kuchinda. Similarly, there are only 11 specialist doctors out of 18 sanctioned posts in the sub-divisional hospital. The gynaecologist post is also vacant. In four community health centres, 65 doctor posts are vacant.

“Kuchinda is a tribal-dominated, sickle cell-affected area of the state. Most of the time when farmers and labourers fall sick, there is no doctor to provide medical care to them. Is this the transformation which the government is speaking about after ruling the state for 25 years?” he questioned.

He further claimed children are suffering from malnutrition and anaemia. In Sambalpur, 40.7 per cent of children are underweight compared to age, 25.5 per cent are underweight compared to height and 36.3 per cent are underweight at birth.