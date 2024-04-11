Early diagnosis, timely treatment key to reversing Parkinson’s

BHUBANESWAR: Early diagnosis and timely treatment can cure Parkinson’s disease (PD), said health experts on the eve of World Parkinson’s Day.

PD is a progressive neurodegenerative condition that affects two to three per cent of people over 65 years old and is the most rapidly increasing neurological disorder in the country. Senior neuro surgeon of AMRI Hospitals Dr Amit Jaiswal said the disease is a chronic and progressive neurological disorder that primarily affects movement.

It occurs when nerve cells in the brain, specifically those responsible for producing dopamine, do not function. “It is important to recognise symptoms like tremor and bradykinesia (slowness in activities). People who develop PD often have symptoms before the disease manifests and their cognitive function declines,” he said.

In the human body, the nervous system controls the nerves and plays a crucial role in managing motor skills, body movements and speech. As the disease progresses, people experience non-motor symptoms such as mood disorders, cognitive impairment, sleep disturbances and autonomic dysfunction. Apart from medication, surgical procedures such as deep brain stimulation (DBS) can alleviate tremors, rigidity and slowness.