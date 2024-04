BARIPADA: The Jharkhand Mukti Morcha (JMM) has decided to field candidates in 16 Assembly segments across the state. The decision was taken at a meeting held in Mayurbhanj’s Rairangpur on Wednesday. JMM will field the highest eight candidates in Mayurbhanj district.

Addressing mediapersons, JMM’s district unit president Dubraj Nag said the party will field 16 candidates in six districts of Odisha. The Assembly seats where JMM candidates will contest are Rairangpur, Sarashkana, Bangiriposi, Moroda, Jashipur, Baripada, Udala and Karanjia in Mayurbhanj, Birmitrapur, Bonai, Rajgangpur and Raghunathpali in Sundargarh, Basta in Balasore, Sukinda in Jajpur, Parjang in Dhenkanal and Champua in Keonjhar district.

JMM has also decided to field its candidate in Mayurbhanj Lok Sabha seat. Names of the party candidates will be announced soon, said Nag. On the day, several BJD leaders including ticket aspirant from Moroda Krushnachandra Das joined JMM in presence of the party’s state president Anjani Soren.