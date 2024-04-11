LWE-hit states to maintain deployment till end of polls

BHUBANESWAR: Since Naxal-affected states are going to election in different phases, there will be no reduction in security deployment after polling in their respective regions is complete.
This was decided at a review meeting chaired by Union Home secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla, who is on a visit to Chhattisgarh. He met home secretaries and DGPs of all naxal-hit states virtually.
Sources said there was concern among the Naxal-hit states that letting the guard down after elections are over in their respective regions may create a problem where polls are due. Most LWE-affected states share borders.
While elections to 11 Lok Sabha seats in Chhattisgarh will be held in three phases on April 19, 26 and May 7, voting will take place in Odisha on May 13, 20, 25 and June 1. Odisha and Chhattisgarh agreed to remain on high alert when they go to polls. Similarly, Jharkhand and Andhra Pradesh will also maintain high vigil when voting takes place.
Sources said though there has been no Naxal-related violence in Swabhiman Anchal of Malkangiri for the last one year, police are not ruling out the possibility of fresh influx of Red ultras to the region from Chhattisgarh’s Bastar region. Cadres of several Naxal groups operating in Odisha are now hiding in Bastar. Though there are slim chances of them entering Odisha due to the massive deployment in Chhattisgarh, they may make attempts to cross the border once the elections are over in the neighbouring state. Therefore, it was decided to maintain the preparedness all along.
DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi told The New Indian Express that elaborate discussions were held during the meeting with Bhalla and detailed measures planned to ensure voting passes off smoothly in the Naxal-affected states. The state police is on high alert amid reports of a bandh call given by CPI (Maoist) in five states including Odisha on April 15 to protest encounters of its members by security forces.
Around 83 companies of central armed police forces (CAPF), existing and those deployed for election duties, will be engaged in LWE-hit districts in the state along with 100 platoons of Odisha Police to ensure the polls pass off smoothly.
“Joint control rooms will be set up in the bordering areas of Odisha and Chhattisgarh and security will be enhanced when voting takes place in the two states. Police will also be alert when there is a gap in voting between the two states,” said ADG Law and Order, Sanjay Kumar.