‘Odisha BJP not following path shown by PM Modi’: Bhrugu Baxipatra

Bhrugu Baxipatra was nominated by the BJD from Berhampur Lok Sabha constituency hours after he resigned from the BJP. He takes on Pradeep Panigrahy against whom he had launched an agitation in Ganjam district for corruption and other irregularities. Baxipatra speaks to Bijay Chaki on why he chose to join the ruling party

How was your transition from the BJP to the BJD. You were the vice-president of BJP and were announced as BJD candidate for Berhampur Lok Sabha seat hours after you quit and joined the regional party.

My acceptance in BJD was smooth. But the manner in which the BJP treated me was quite painful. After working sincerely for the party for the last 24 years, they (BJP) suddenly brought in Pradeep Panigrahy who was expelled from BJD over corruption and other irregularities and announced him as the party’s candidate.

Was that the reason you left BJP and joined BJD?

How can I accept it? The BJP had asked me to organise an agitation against Panigrahy who was expelled from BJD for corruption and forgery. The BJP was at the forefront of the agitation against him and I was leading it. But you bring him into the party and give him the ticket. Can you imagine the situation?

Whom do you blame for such state of affairs in BJP?

The Odisha unit of BJP does not follow the path shown by Prime Minister Narendra Modi whose image is being discredited because of the manner in which it is functioning. For the last four to five days, hundreds of partymen are protesting at the party headquarters over the choice of candidates. Have you seen such a thing in any other state in the country? The national and state BJP are two different things. They have no common ground.