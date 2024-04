CUTTACK: In a significant judgment, the Orissa High Court on Wednesday confirmed the conviction of Congress MLA Mohammed Moquim in a loan scam involving the Orissa Rural Housing Development Corporation (ORHDC).

This could mean Moquim, his party’s automatic choice to seek re-election from the Barabati-Cuttack Assembly constituency, will now not be able to contest in the ensuing polls.

The Representation of Peoples’ Act (RPA) provides for disqualification of membership of MLAs who have been fined or convicted with punishment of more than 2 years and renders them ineligible to contest for the next six years.

On September 29, 2022, Moquim, as managing director of Metro Builders Private Limited, was convicted by the Special Vigilance Court, Bhubaneswar along with former IAS officer and MD, ORHDC Vinod Kumar and two others, in connection with a scam pertaining to housing loan for the poor. He was sentenced to three years imprisonment along with a fine of Rs 50,000.

Moquim had filed the criminal appeal challenging the propriety of the trial court’s order on the ground that it was incurably defective and suffered from gross infirmities.

However, Justice BP Routray dismissed Moquim’s appeal saying the prosecution has successfully proved the charges against the appellant. The findings of the learned trial court and the conviction are thus confirmed, the order stated.