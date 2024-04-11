Sanakhemundi, Congress's last bastion in Ganjam awaits a keen poll battle

BERHAMPUR: The Sanakhemundi Assembly segment in Ganjam district stands out as a crucial battleground being the sole constituency represented by the Congress party in the district.

The constituency comprises the Sanakhemundi and Dharakote blocks after being carved out of the Kabisuryanagar Assembly segment. In 2009, Ramesh Jena clinched victory as an MLA on a Congress ticket, despite facing numerous criminal charges, including murder and dacoity.

However, in 2014, he was defeated by Nandini Devi of the BJD. Despite legal restrictions barring his entry into Berhampur without court permission due to pending cases, Jena reclaimed the seat in 2019, triumphing over Nandini Devi amidst the BJD’s electoral dominance.