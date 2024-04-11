Security forces bust Maoist camp after exchange of fire in Odisha

BARGARH: Security forces unearthed a Maoist camp after an exchange of fire with the rebels on Gandhamardhan hill in Paikmal, police said on Wednesday.

Briefing mediapersons about the operation, Bargarh SP Prahalad Sahai Meena said basing on reliable intelligence input about gathering of armed Maoists, a combing operation was launched by a joint team comprising SOG, DVF and CRPF personnel in bordering areas of Bargarh and Balangir districts on April 6.

When the operational parties were combing in Gandhamardhan forest in the evening hours of April 8, the Maoists resorted to sudden unprovoked firing. The security forces retaliated and started controlled firing. However, the Naxals escaped taking benefit of the dense forest and darkness. Subsequently, the area was thoroughly searched and a large quantity of Maoist articles recovered.

The seized Maoist items include battery, chargers, haversack, explosives, detonator, and Naxal literature besides daily use articles like blanket, dresses, shoes, kitchen utensils and grocery. It is believed that around 15 Maoists were living at the camp which had multiple tents.

The SP further informed that combing operation has been intensified and additional forces are being sent to the area. He appealed to the Maoists to lay down their arms, join the mainstream and take benefits of the rehabilitation policy of the government.