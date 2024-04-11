Security team of 1,000 to thwart ritual hunt in Similipal Tiger Reserve
BARIPADA: The Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) authorities are planning big to thwart ritualistic hunting of wild animals ahead of Pana Sankranti festival.
The STR management is planning to deploy over 1,000 security personnel to prevent entry of tribal hunters into the tiger reserve for the practice traditionally called ‘Akhand Shikar’.
Every year, people from different tribal communities sneak into the STR for the mass animal hunting practice. After killing animals with traditional weapons like bow and arrow, they offer the meat to local deities on the occasion of Pana Sankranti.
However, the STR authorities have largely managed to curb the practice in the last two decades with effective preventive measures. Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) and field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni said though the practice of Akhand Shikar has been stopped in the tiger reserve, small groups of tribals still try to enter the STR for the ritualistic hunting of animals.
Usually during the months of February, March and April, tribals attempt to enter the STR to hunt animals. Gogineni said the Forest department is planning to reinforce manpower to prevent such attempts. Besides, special measures will be put in place for protection of animals and Similipal.
“We have decided to deploy over 1,000 security personnel. At least 120 personnel of the special tiger protection force (STPF), 700 protection assistants, 120 regular staff including foresters and forest guards, 32 ex-army personnel and 100 personnel of the police department will be deployed in sensitive areas of the tiger reserve. These areas have already been identified,” he said.
Earlier on March 30, security personnel of STR apprehended nine poachers and seized as many guns and 30 kg of sambar meat during a patrolling operation in the reserve. However, another 32 armed poachers managed to flee.