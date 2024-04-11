Security team of 1,000 to thwart ritual hunt in Similipal Tiger Reserve

BARIPADA: The Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) authorities are planning big to thwart ritualistic hunting of wild animals ahead of Pana Sankranti festival.

The STR management is planning to deploy over 1,000 security personnel to prevent entry of tribal hunters into the tiger reserve for the practice traditionally called ‘Akhand Shikar’.

Every year, people from different tribal communities sneak into the STR for the mass animal hunting practice. After killing animals with traditional weapons like bow and arrow, they offer the meat to local deities on the occasion of Pana Sankranti.

However, the STR authorities have largely managed to curb the practice in the last two decades with effective preventive measures. Regional chief conservator of forests (RCCF) and field director of STR Prakash Chand Gogineni said though the practice of Akhand Shikar has been stopped in the tiger reserve, small groups of tribals still try to enter the STR for the ritualistic hunting of animals.

Usually during the months of February, March and April, tribals attempt to enter the STR to hunt animals. Gogineni said the Forest department is planning to reinforce manpower to prevent such attempts. Besides, special measures will be put in place for protection of animals and Similipal.