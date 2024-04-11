Will seven be the lucky number for BJP’s Dhenkanal LS candidate Rudra Pany this time?

DHENKANAL: After six unsuccessful attempts, BJP’s Dhenkanal Lok Sabha (LS) candidate Rudra Narayan Pany will be giving yet another shot at winning the seat in the upcoming elections.

In the 2019 LS polls, the BJP veteran had secured 4.88 lakh votes but lost narrowly to BJD’s Mahesh Sahoo by a margin of 35,412 votes. Though in a lost cause, the number of votes Pany secured was higher than that of seven MPs who emerged victorious in the polls.

Similarly in 2014 elections, Pany had polled 3.16 lakh votes and in 2009, his vote share was 2.8 lakh. Though his vote share increased significantly in each passing election, the 65-year-old leader could not taste electoral success.

Pany first entered the poll fray from Dhenkanal LS seat as a BJP candidate in 1991. The saffron party fielded him in 1996, 2009, 2014 and 2019 from Dhenkanal LS seat. In 1999, he also tried his luck as an independent with no success. In 2006, the BJP leader was elected to the Rajya Sabha from Odisha.