BHUBANESWAR: Days after joining the BJD, former BJP vice-president Lekhasri Samantsinghar was declared the party’s candidate for the Balasore Lok Sabha seat by Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik here on Thursday.

The chief minister also announced names of the party’s candidates for nine Assembly segments. With this, the BJD has announced candidates for all the 21 LS seats and 117 Assembly seats.

With Lekhasri, the ruling party has now fielded women candidates in seven Lok Sabha seats which constitutes one-third of the total constituencies in the state. Lekhasri is pitted against sitting Balasore MP from BJP and former Union minister Pratap Chandra Sarangi. Besides, she has replaced BJD candidate of 2019 Rabindra Kumar Jena.

In the latest list, three sitting MLAs including senior leader Bhupinder Singh, the party’s legislator from Narla Assembly seat in Kalahandi district, have been dropped. The party has fielded Manorama Mohanty, chairman of the Narla block, in Bhupinder’s place.

The politically significant Paradip seat also witnessed a change in candidate. In place of sitting MLA Sambit Routray, the party has nominated his wife Geetanjali from the seat.