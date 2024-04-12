BJD moves CEO urging action against BJP

BHUBANESWAR: BJD on Thursday moved the chief electoral officer (CEO) demanding action against BJP leaders and candidates for allegedly defaming and harassing ASHA, anganwadi workers and Mission Shakti members.

In a memorandum submitted to the CEO, a delegation of BJD leaders alleged the past few days have seen a dangerous strategy adopted by state BJP leaders and candidates as per which they are systematically targeting women working at grassroots like ASHA workers, anganwadi workers, leaders of Mission Shakti by levelling false accusations against them.

The memorandum alleged this is being done to create fear psychosis among women working at the grassroots to influence them to their bidding. “This is gross violation of the model code of conduct and shows the uncouth behaviour and lack of respect and dignity in Odisha BJP towards women and those working at the grassroots”, it added.

BJD urged the CEO to intervene and ensure the state BJP stops such systematic targeting, vilification and uncouth behaviour towards the grassroots women of Odisha. “This goes against every tenet and principle of free and fair elections. This is against the very doctrine of a strong electoral and democratic process,” the memorandum stated.