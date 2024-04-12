Dharmendra Pradhan pays tribute to freedom fighter Mishra

SAMBALPUR: Union Education Minister and BJP’s candidate for Sambalpur Lok Sabha seat Dharmendra Pradhan on Thursday paid rich tributes to freedom fighter Pandit Laxminarayan Mishra on his death anniversary on Thursday.

Addressing people after garlanding Mishra’s statue near GM College chowk in the city, Pradhan said, “Sambalpur’s worthy son Pandit Laxminarayan was a unique example of social and political leadership. He was committed to the service of the country from his student days taking inspiration from the ideals of Mahatma Gandhi.”

He further said Sambalpur is also the soil of legendary Surendra Sai’s battle, Madho Singh’s martyrdom and the struggle of martyrs who laid down their lives at Kudopali. Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, special emphasis is being placed on honouring the valour and bravery of tribal fighters. For the first time, Birsa Munda’s birth anniversary is being celebrated as National Day of Glory.

Later in the day, the union minister interacted with a group of new voters at Badapada in Ainthapali and said, “Public opinion is crucial in a democracy. The role of new voters is important in forming the government. Their decision will not only determine the ruler but also pave the way for a developed India in next 25 years.”

Pradhan also interacted with locals and had evening snacks at an eatery near Ainthapali.