Dissent over candidates likely to spoil Odisha BJP’s broth in many seats

BHUBANESWAR: The BJP seems to be grappling with serious dissent and disaffection of cadre and workers over selection of candidates for several Assembly seats in the state.

Nomination of Saroj Kumar Padhi from Aska, Nayan Kishore Mohanty from Cuttack, Sitansu Sekhar Mohapatra from Bhadrak, Rajendra Das from Soro and Raghav Mallick from Daspalla constituencies have raised hackles within the party organisation.

Padhi has been trying his luck from Aska Assembly constituency since 1995 and was elected from the seat in 2004 as an Independent. He lost badly in the 2009 elections as an Independent and 2014 poll as a Congress nominee. Padhi was in the race for a BJP ticket in 2019 but the party dumped him at the last moment to nominate Debraj Mohanty.

“The BJP has little chance of winning Aska seat which is a BJD fortress. With BJD renominating its sitting MLA Manjula Swain, it will be a cakewalk for the regional party as Padhi will be no match for her,” sources in BJP said.

Nomination of Sitansu Mohapatra from Bhadrak was another surprise as he does not belong to the party. The party was also in negotiations with five-time MLA and former minister Jugal Kishore Pattanaik to draft in his son Asit Pattanaik for the seat.