Dissidence surges as parties prep for polls in Ganjam

BERHAMPUR: As the date for the upcoming elections approaches, dissension within the three major political parties - the BJD, BJP (BJP) and Congress - in Ganjam district is on the rise.

Following recent defections from both the BJD and BJP in the district, the Congress now faces a similar challenge. Senior Congress leader Pitabasa Panda resigned from the party and joined the BJP along with his supporters.

Even when parties are calling for participation of more youths in politics, the ruling BJD has fielded Dr Ramesh Chandra Chyau Patnaik, an 80-year-old veteran who was elected five times in a row until 2014, for the Berhampur segment. Despite not contesting the last election due to denial of a ticket by the BJD, Chyau Patnaik remained loyal to the party, earning himself a nomination for the 2024 election.

Chayu Patnaik will face BJP candidate K Anil Kumar, his protege and defector from the BJD. Anil, a businessman who began his political career as a councillor of Berhampur municipality and later served as representative of Chyau Patnaik, joined the saffron party along with defector Pradeep Panigrahy and secured a party ticket.

Meanwhile, the Congress is yet to announce its candidate, leaving the field open for potential contenders. While several aspirants within the BJD remained silent after Chyau Patnaik’s nomination, those within the BJP have expressed opposition to Anil’s selection.

Siba Shankar Das, a strong figure and former mayor of BeMC who unsuccessfully contested from the segment twice, meanwhile, declared his intention to run as an Independent candidate. Additionally, veteran BJP leader Manoj Patnaik has also announced his candidacy as an Independent, adding further complexity to the electoral scene in Berhampur.