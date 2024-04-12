Gitanjali Routray fuels mixed emotions in Paradip seat

PARADIP: The BJD on Thursday decided to nominate Gitanjali Routray, wife of incumbent MLA Sambit Routray and daughter-in-law of the party veteran and late Damodar Rout, evoking contrasting emotions from the party workers in Paradip Assembly segment.

This decision brought cheer among supporters of the Routray family in Paradip and Kujang while the dissidents expressed discontentment.

After her name was declared, Gitanjali said she would persuade dissidents to work with her for the elections. “By the blessings of Lord Jagannath, I have been nominated from Paradip seat. I will strive to fulfil the vision of my late father-in-law, Damodar Rout,” she said.

She exuded confidence about persuading dissidents to work with her for the upcoming election. “Opposition is common during election times, and I believe we can resolve everything,” she added. Gitanjali thanked Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and 5T secretary VK Pandian for their confidence in her.

A dissident leader Sisir Kumar Das, however, said they had sent thousands of coconuts to Maa Tarini temple of Ghatgaon, protesting the nomination of sitting MLA Routray or any of his family members.

“Our protest will continue to oppose the candidature of Routray’s wife who has received the party ticket. We will convene a meeting in two to three days to decide our future plans,” he added.