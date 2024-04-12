Heatwave all set for a return in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: If you enjoyed the cooler climes for the last five days after a blistering heatwave, brace for the return of the sweltering conditions. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued warning for a second spell of heatwave from Sunday onwards.

The national weather office on Thursday said temperature is expected to rise by 6 degree to 8 degree Celsius within next four days. After Sunday’s thunderstorm activities, maximum temperature had dipped by 7 degrees to 8 degrees C at many places in the state. Now, it is slated to rise again.

Director of IMD, Bhubaneswar Manorama Mohanty said, there will be a gradual rise in temperature within four days. Subsequently, the maximum temperature is expected to remain 4 degree to 5 degrees C above normal. The flow of dry, hot westerly-northwesterly winds towards Odisha is expected to gather strength from Sunday onwards and push mercury further up.

The regional met office has issued warning for hot and humid weather in Cuttack, Nayagarh, Boudh, Sonepur, Balangir, Kalahandi, Malkangiri, Sundargarh, Sambalpur and Angul districts on Sunday. On Monday, some of these districts may face heatwave conditions.

Though the met office will update if heatwave continues further, weather experts said no major change in maximum temperature is expected next week.

Meanwhile, Bhubaneswar and Cuttack recorded 30.2 degrees and 28 degrees C respectively on Thursday. As many as 23 places recorded 30 degrees C or less, while Sonepur and Titilagarh recorded 24 degrees C each, the lowest maximum day temperature.