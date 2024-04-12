Orissa HC refuses verdict on chargesheet filed sans chemical report

CUTTACK: The Orissa High Court has declined to give any verdict on the legality of a trial court’s order of cognisance and framing of charges on the basis of chargesheet filed without chemical examination report against two persons accused in an NDPS case involving seizure of brown sugar from them.

The single judge bench of Justice Sibo Sankar Mishra said, “Whether a chargesheet without the chemical examination report is a complete chargesheet as contemplated under section-173 CrPC or not is yet to be decided by the Supreme Court. But as it prevails today, there are conflicting views. The issue is sub judice before the Supreme Court in Mohd Arbaz and others vs State of NCT of Delhi case.”

“Therefore, it would not be appropriate to take any view in this regard at this stage except to await the outcome of the pending matters before the Supreme Court,” Justice Mishra opined while disposing of a petition on April 8.