Speaker Pramila Mallik disqualifies MLAs Dhali, Nayak for defection

BHUBANESWAR: Speaker Pramila Mallik has disqualified two sitting MLAs, former minister Arabinda Dhali and Premananda Nayak, who recently joined BJP after resigning from BJD, as members of the Assembly.

They were disqualified in exercise of powers conferred on the speaker under paragraph 6(1) of the 10th schedule of the Constitution of India. The Speaker in separate orders issued for the MLAs said Dhali, an elected member of the Jayadev (SC) Assembly constituency, and Nayak, an elected member of the Telkoi (ST) Assembly constituency, have incurred disqualification in terms of paragraph 2 (1)(a) of the said schedule for being a member of the Odisha Legislative Assembly. The orders said Dhali and Nayak ceased to be the members of the Assembly with immediate effect and their seats will fall vacant.

The Speaker disqualified the two MLAs after government chief whip Prasanta Kumar Muduli filed a petition on March 18 seeking disqualification of the two members as they voluntarily gave up primary membership of BJD on whose tickets they were elected to the Assembly.