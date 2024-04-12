Students march to encourage voting in Odisha

MALKANGIRI: Hundreds of students of ST & SC department-run residential schools under Malkangiri panchayat samiti took out processions on Thursday to encourage their parents and guardians to participate in the upcoming general elections.

Holding placards and banners, the boarders appealed to their parents to exercise their franchise, stressing the importance of every vote in nurturing a robust democracy.

Under the guidance of school authorities, the hostel inmates urged their parents to vote as it is the duty of every citizen. Development of the village, district and state depends on the election of the right candidate, the banners said.

The students said as they are staying in school hostels and the elections are just a month away, they used the opportunity to implore their parents and neighbours to take part in the voting process.

A few days back, students of Malkangiri Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalaya urged their parents to vote in the election by sending postcards to them.