Sundargarh gears up for kharif season with pre-positioning of seeds, fertilisers

ROURKELA: Agriculture authorities in rain-fed Sundargarh district are gearing up for the upcoming kharif crop season with pre-positioning of seeds and fertilisers, the distribution of which is likely to start in a fortnight.
Sundargarh has a total of 3.13 lakh hectare (ha) farmland. In 2023 kharif season, paddy was grown in around 1.96 lakh ha and the rest was covered under non-paddy crops.
Agriculture authorities informed that certified high-yielding paddy seeds of different durations are supplied by the Odisha State Seeds Corporation Ltd (OSSC) at subsidised rates. The seeds are provided to farmers through large and multi-purpose cooperative societies (LAMPCSs) and authorised private dealers.
Seed sowing in Sundargarh symbolically starts on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya which will be observed on May 10 this year. Farmers are likely to start storing seeds from end of April.
Last year, the seed distribution target could not be achieved due to short supply. Less than 24,000 quintal seeds could be provided in 2023 kharif season, they said.
Chief district agriculture officer (CDAO) of Sundargarh Harihar Nayak said for the upcoming kharif season, it is targeted to provide around 30,000 quintal of paddy seeds subject to availability with the OSSC. “Some LAMPCSs already have stocks of different fertilisers and further requisitions would be send for timely supply. But in absence of railway rake point at Rourkela, timely arrival of fertilisers remains a problem for the district,” he said.
About the just-concluded rabi crop season 2023, the CDAO said 99,260 ha were taken up for cultivation of mostly non-paddy crops and the achievement was normal. Around 27,900 ha were covered under the comprehensive rice fallow management (CRFM) programme with cultivation of mustard, moong, biri, lentils and chickpea. The crop production was robust.
Nayak said in the last rabi season, paddy was grown over nearly 600 ha with assured irrigation. Production of other major crops on the rest 70,000 ha including vegetables, oilseeds, pulses and condiments was normal.
The district agriculture strategy committee meeting for the ensuing kharif season to finalise crop programme would be held as early as possible after counting of votes on June 4 for the general elections, the CDAO added.