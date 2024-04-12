Sundargarh gears up for kharif season with pre-positioning of seeds, fertilisers

ROURKELA: Agriculture authorities in rain-fed Sundargarh district are gearing up for the upcoming kharif crop season with pre-positioning of seeds and fertilisers, the distribution of which is likely to start in a fortnight.

Sundargarh has a total of 3.13 lakh hectare (ha) farmland. In 2023 kharif season, paddy was grown in around 1.96 lakh ha and the rest was covered under non-paddy crops.

Agriculture authorities informed that certified high-yielding paddy seeds of different durations are supplied by the Odisha State Seeds Corporation Ltd (OSSC) at subsidised rates. The seeds are provided to farmers through large and multi-purpose cooperative societies (LAMPCSs) and authorised private dealers.

Seed sowing in Sundargarh symbolically starts on the auspicious occasion of Akshay Tritiya which will be observed on May 10 this year. Farmers are likely to start storing seeds from end of April.

Last year, the seed distribution target could not be achieved due to short supply. Less than 24,000 quintal seeds could be provided in 2023 kharif season, they said.