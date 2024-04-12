Surendra Bhoi gets rousing reception on Balangir visit

BALANGIR: Surendra Singh Bhoi was on Thursday accorded a grand welcome on his first visit to the parliamentary constituency after his nomination as the BJD candidate for the Balangir Lok Sabha seat.

Arriving from Sonepur district, Bhoi who switched from Congress to the BJD was greeted by a massive rally as he entered Balangir district.

Political observers say Bhoi’s acceptance across various sections of society, coupled with his experience in politics and tribal background, makes him a formidable contender. His support among tribal communities, combined with the backing of BJD, further strengthens his position.

Bhoi faces stiff competition from BJP MP Sangeeta Singh Deo and Congress candidate Manoj Mishra. While Singh Deo will ride on her past experience and the Modi wave, Mishra’s status as an outsider and exodus of heavyweight leaders from BJP may have bearing on the election.