Sustainability grants extended to research centres of varieties in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: As many as 11 research centres of excellence (CoEs) of five public universities have been given sustainability grants to further their work and provide research internships to UG and PG students.

At present, the research CoEs, operational at Sambalpur, Berhampur, Fakir Mohan, Utkal and Rama Devi Women’s universities conduct Odisha-centric applied research in areas of natural sciences, engineering, humanities and social sciences.

The Odisha State Higher Education Council and a panel of experts from various fields recently evaluated the research work of the CoEs and provided them a sustainability grant of around Rs 61.5 lakh under Mukhyamantri Research and Innovation Fellowship programme for both 2023-24 and 2024-25 academic sessions.

The CoEs were set up under World Bank-supported Odisha Higher Education Programme for Excellence and Equity (OHEPEE) and phase two of Rashtriya Uchchatar Shiksha Abhiyan (RUSA).

Officials said the council was appreciative of three research projects and provided the CoEs the highest grants of Rs 35 lakh each. These CoEs include that of Sambalpur university which is conducting research on ‘natural products and therapeutics’.