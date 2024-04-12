Thousands of tribals celebrate Sarhul festival in Sundargarh

ROURKELA: Thousands of tribals from across the Sundargarh district offered prayers to the nature as a part of the ‘Sarhul’ festival and also performed symbolic wedding of mother earth and sun god at the Sarna Puja Sthal at Uditnagar.

Braving sultry weather conditions, the tribal women wearing white sarees carried pots filled with grains and marched in an impressive procession from two directions to the Sarna Puja Sthal (sanctum sanctorium) venue in front of Rourkela Municipal College.

Tribal leader Manilal Kerketta said the ‘Sarhul’ festival is the most prominent religious festival of aboriginal tribal folks and it was organised jointly by the Raji Parha Sarna Prarthana Sabha and Kendriya Sarhul Puja Committee.

Tribal communities from Sundargarh district, and nearby districts of Jharsuguda, Sambalpur and Keonjhar besides Jharkahnd and Madhya Pradesh participated in the celebrations.

Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) member and BJP nominee for the Sundargarh LS Jual Oram participated in the celebrations.