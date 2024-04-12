Vijay Pal Singh Tomar talks poll strategy as Dilip’s arrival boosts BJP morale

ROURKELA: BJP’s Odisha in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar held discussion on the party’s election strategy for Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) and its seven Assembly seats with senior leaders here on Thursday.
On reaching Rourkela, Tomar was accorded a warm welcome by local BJP workers led by the party’s Sundargarh LS candidate Jual Oram. Later at the Mayfair World Cup Village, he convened meetings of the Lok Sabha election steering and election presentation committees for Sundargarh district.
President of BJP’s Panposh organisational district Latika Patnaik said the party’s state general secretary (organisation) Manas Mohanty, Sundargarh LS and six Assembly candidates besides senior district functionaries attended the meetings.
Refusing to divulge details of the discussion, she said different committees for election management were declared on the day. Meanwhile, the morale of local BJP rank and file received a major boost after arrival of former union minister Dilip Ray at Rourkela on Wednesday evening. Thousands of supporters accorded a rousing welcome to Dilip and his wife Pooja who arrived in a chartered flight at Rourkela airport. BJP’s Sundargarh MP Jual Oram was also present at the airport to receive him.
Dilip is likely to be BJP’s candidate from Rourkela Assembly seat after the Delhi High Court stayed his conviction in the coal scam case, allowing him to contest the upcoming elections.
Dilip said he was overwhelmed with the love showered on him by the people of Rourkela. About contesting from Rourkela, he said his previous resignation has not been accepted by the BJP yet and he is still in the party. “As people are ready for the election, I am also prepared. BJP’s decision about my candidature would be known in a couple of days,” he added.
On Thursday, Dilip visited the Idgah ground near Plant Site and exchanged greetings with people on the occasion of Eid-al-Fitr.
BJP insiders said Dilip’s arrival at the steel city to contest from Rourkela has lifted the mood of BJP workers who were looking for a worthy candidate to match the BJD nominee and Labour Minister Sarada Prasad Nayak who will be seeking his fourth and second consecutive victory from Rourkela in 2024.