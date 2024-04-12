Vijay Pal Singh Tomar talks poll strategy as Dilip’s arrival boosts BJP morale

ROURKELA: BJP’s Odisha in-charge Vijay Pal Singh Tomar held discussion on the party’s election strategy for Sundargarh Lok Sabha (LS) and its seven Assembly seats with senior leaders here on Thursday.

On reaching Rourkela, Tomar was accorded a warm welcome by local BJP workers led by the party’s Sundargarh LS candidate Jual Oram. Later at the Mayfair World Cup Village, he convened meetings of the Lok Sabha election steering and election presentation committees for Sundargarh district.

President of BJP’s Panposh organisational district Latika Patnaik said the party’s state general secretary (organisation) Manas Mohanty, Sundargarh LS and six Assembly candidates besides senior district functionaries attended the meetings.

Refusing to divulge details of the discussion, she said different committees for election management were declared on the day. Meanwhile, the morale of local BJP rank and file received a major boost after arrival of former union minister Dilip Ray at Rourkela on Wednesday evening. Thousands of supporters accorded a rousing welcome to Dilip and his wife Pooja who arrived in a chartered flight at Rourkela airport. BJP’s Sundargarh MP Jual Oram was also present at the airport to receive him.