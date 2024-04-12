Villagers nab two poachers trying to enter Odisha's Similipal

BARIPADA: The relentless efforts of Forest department to thwart poaching in Similipal Tiger Reserve (STR) and motivate the local community to join in its endeavour are finally bearing fruit. On the wee hours of Thursday, residents of Kendua village caught hold of two poachers and handed them over to the forest staff.

Kendua is located in Pithabata range of STR and comes under Shamakhunta block of Mayurbhanj district. The poachers were identified as Jatha Singh (53) and Daktar Singh (35) of Kendujhari and Saratchandrapur, two villages wituin Baripada Sadar police limits.

Forest officials arrested the duo and seized two country-made guns along with torch, mobile phone, match boxes and other materials used for hunting.

The two were brought to Pithabata range for interrogation and a case was registered against them under Wildlife Protection Act, 1972. Police have also been asked to register a case under section 25 of Arms Act and investigation is underway.

Deputy Director of STR South wildlife division Samrat Gowda said villagers of Kendua nabbed the two poachers along with as many loaded guns while they were making an attempt to enter Similipal for poaching and immediately informed the department.

“This is an excellent example of people’s participation in protecting Similipal. The department’s efforts to create awareness among villagers against poaching have started giving positive results,” he added.

Chief wildlife warden and PCCF (wildlife) Susanta Nanda took to microblogging site X and said: “Now the villagers are up against the criminals trying to dent their Pride - The Simlipal Tiger Reserve. Thrilled to share that villagers of Kendua village bordering Similipal, have nabbed 2 accused with 2 loaded guns last night while entering into Similipal for poaching.”

Gowda informed that the villagers will be honoured later for their extraordinary efforts.