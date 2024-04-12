Villagers threaten to boycott poll over lack of road in Odisha's Koraput

JEYPORE: Residents of Koraput’s Ambadaguda village, located under Bijapur panchayat in Borigumma block, Jeypore, have threatened to boycott the upcoming elections due to the absence of an all-weather road connecting their village to the block headquarters.

Approximately 200 tribal families, constituting around 400 voters enlisted under the Kotpad Assembly constituency, reside in Ambadaguda. However, the lack of a proper road, particularly the 5-kilometre stretch from Chikima to Ambadaguda, poses challenges for daily activities and socio-economic development.

Despite repeated appeals to local public representatives and officials at the block and district levels, the villagers’ pleas have reportedly gone unanswered.

The absence of a road has also resulted in hardships during medical emergencies, as ambulance services cannot reach the village due to the poor road condition. Previous assurances from political parties and candidates during the last elections to address the issue post-election remain unfulfilled, forcing villagers to consider boycotting the upcoming polls.

Meanwhile, the villagers unitedly have decided to boycott the poll in protest and not to allow any political leaders till their demand gets fulfilled.

Subash Gadaba, a resident of Ambadaguda, expressed frustration, stating, “As we have no road, all of us decided not to vote and will not allow the candidates to campaign in our village until our demand is met.”

Another villager Guru Gadaba, echoed similar sentiments, emphasising the prolonged struggle for basic amenities like roads and water, which continue to remain unresolved by the administration. “We have been languishing for basic facilities like road, water for years but it is yet to be resolved by administration,” he alleged.