Will BJD drop 3-time MLA Subrat Tarai in RN Pali?

ROURKELA: Despite Subrat Tarai securing victory in the Raghunath (RN) Pali Assembly constituency for three consecutive terms, the Biju Janata Dal (BJD) finds itself at crossroads, debating whether to field him again or introduce a new candidate.

Tarai’s candidature is under serious scrutiny for more reasons than one - his long absence from the constituency, discontentment in the BJD rank and file and waning popularity.

Although the top leadership of the BJD hesitates to dismiss a sitting MLA outright, they are carefully considering options at hand. While candidates have been timely declared for other Assembly segments in Sundargarh district and the Sundargarh Lok Sabha seat, the decision for RN Pali remains pending.

Since the delimitation of the RN Pali Assembly seat in 2009, which became the only scheduled caste (SC) category seat in Sundargarh district, Tarai has consistently won the seat, albeit with diminishing margins. In the 2019 election, Tarai secured victory with a slim lead of approximately 4,684 votes, marking a decrease of 5.46 per cent in his total votes.

BJD insiders said a large section of the BJD rank and file along with the voters of the constituency are up against the repeat candidature of Tarai. With onset of COVID-19 pandemic during April 2020 till middle of 2023, Tarai was rarely present in RN Pali eventually weakening the BJD organisation in the segment.