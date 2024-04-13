444 UTPs lodged in jails despite bail: OSLSA to Orissa HC

CUTTACK: The Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) informed the Orissa High Court on Friday that 444 under-trial prisoners (UTPs) were in jails of the state despite being granted bail by courts.

The court was hearing a PIL on overcrowding and other problems in the prisons. The PIL was filed by one Krushna Prasad Sahoo in 2006. One of the issues which was raised was with regard to the UTPs who were directed to be released on bail, but have not been released because of their incapacity to furnish bail bonds.

Member secretary, Odisha State Legal Services Authority (OSLSA) Sudipta Acharya who was present in virtual mode admitted that 444 UTPs were in this category. He said several of them do not furnish bail bonds as they are accused in multiple cases.

While raising the issue Amicus Curiae Gautam Mishra pointed out that the Supreme Court had laid down a Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) which included release of such UTPs on Personal Recognisance Bond (PR Bond).