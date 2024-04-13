Act tough on drug peddlers: Odisha Police to West Bengal

BHUBANESWAR: In a bid to ensure drugs are not used as a freebie like liquor during elections, Odisha Police on Friday requested its West Bengal counterpart to take stringent action against narcotics smuggling and supply through the neighbouring state.

Sources said peddlers in Balasore district bordering West Bengal mostly procure brown sugar from Lalgola in Murshidabad district and Bardhaman. Odisha Police took up the matter with its West Bengal counterpart on the day during a meeting held via virtual mode.

DGP Arun Kumar Sarangi requested West Bengal DGP Sanjay Mukherjee to take action against the brown sugar suppliers. Sources said Balasore police have conducted spider mapping of drug peddlers operating from the district.

“The peddlers procure the narcotics from West Bengal and it is then supplied to various parts of Odisha. A spider mapping was done to identify the peddlers operating from Jaleswar and Arad Bazaar areas in Balasore and at least 50 names were put on the list,” said a senior police officer.