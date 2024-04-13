BJD tries to lure Ollywood into party campaign, hosts CM meet-up

BHUBANESWAR: Even as BJD is still busy choosing candidates for some Assembly seats, the party has started working on its campaign strategy and if Ollywood actors are to be believed, they are very much a part of it.

On Friday, a host of actors, comedians and singers of the Odia film industry visited Chief Minister and party supremo Naveen Patnaik and 5T chairman VK Pandian at Naveen Nivas.

While the party officials were tightlipped on the purpose of the visit, some actors revealed since they will be a part of the party’s campaigns ahead of the elections, they were educated on the various development work undertaken by BJD since the last elections and the party’s vision for the state in the next decade.

Actors Babushan Mohanty, Amlan Das, Jyoti, Bhumika, Shailendra, Supriya, singer Tariq Aziz, comedians Pappu Pom Pom, Guddu, Pragyan Ranjan Khatua and Shankar Pradhan, director Ashwini Tripathy and his compere wife Prerana, among others, met the chief minister and attended a meeting addressed by the 5T chairman.