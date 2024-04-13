Desertion of leaders pushes parties to the brink in Odisha

BHUBANESWAR: A spate of defections and switching of loyalty by leaders including sitting MPs and MLAs, after the failed alliance talks between BJP and BJD in mid-March, has pushed all the three major political parties in Odisha to the brink.

As anticipated, BJD has seen the maximum desertion with over two dozen of its senior leaders, including two sitting MPs, three sitting MLAs, three former MPs and six ex-MLAs quitting the party. Two sitting MLAs expelled from the party also joined the rival camp.

BJD is facing the heat even before the first phase announcement of its candidates, as some ticket aspirants left the party anticipating they might miss the bus with little chance of renomination. Several leaders have also openly expressed their displeasure challenging the nomination of candidates despite their declining popularity.

While the BJP has benefited the most from defection spree, Congress, which was expecting to take advantage of the fight between the two principal parties - BJP and BJD, turned out to be the biggest loser after a number of veterans, including a sitting MLA, switched allegiance and joined BJD.

The BJP also has not been spared with disgruntlement gripping the ranks over ticket distribution and making imported leaders candidates in place of long-serving leaders. Several senior leaders, who were denied tickets, left the party to the BJD camp and were propped as the ruling party candidate.

Prominent leaders across parties who switched loyalty include Bhartruhari Mahtab, Anubhav Mohanty, Sidhant Mohapatra, Pravas Kumar Singh and Arabinda Dhali from BJD, Bhrugu Baxipatra, Lekhasri Samantsinghar, Sukanta Nayak, Prakash Behera and Raghunath Mohanty from BJP and Anshuman Mohanty, Manmath Routray, Surendra Singh Bhoi, Adhiraj Panigrahy and Ganeswar Behera from Congress.