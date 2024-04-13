Five lakh devotees throng Chandaneswar Shiva temple

BALASORE: Over five lakh devotees thronged the Chandaneswar Shiva temple in Bhograi block of Balasore district on Friday to take part in the concluding day of ‘Chadak Mela’.

The festival dedicated to Lord Shiva is traditionally observed for 13 days. The last two days of the festival are considered to be the most significant where thousands of devotees take part in the rituals by worshipping Lord Shiva to fulfil their wishes.

Senior servitor of the temple Tapan Panda said the Chadak Mela is traditionally observed in two phases -’Nila Parva’ and ‘Pata Parva’.

On Thursday, ‘Nila Parva’ concluded with the secret marriage of Lord Shiva with Goddess Kamini, while in ‘Pata Parva’ the Patuas (devotees) got their bodies pierced with nails and took out a procession.

The Patuas are usually those who have taken a vow to participate in the festival for the fulfilment of their wishes. They wear saffron clothes and follow strict abstinence including staying away from their families while worshipping Lord Shiva for 13 days. They only eat vegetarian food once a day.

Elaborate security arrangements were made by the police and district administration for smooth conduct of the festival. A health camp was set up on the temple ground to deal with any medical emergency. “Around 30 platoon of police forces including ASP, DSP’s, and SDPO’s were deployed for the traffic management and smooth conduct of the Chadak Mela. Besides, more light facilities were also arranged at Chandaneswar, “ said Balasore collector Ashish Thakare.