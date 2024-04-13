Former Health Minister Kamala Das passes away at 79

BHUBANESWAR/BALASORE: Former Health and Family Welfare Minister and three-time MLA Dr Kamala Das passed away while undergoing treatment for lung infection at a private hospital in Cuttack on Friday. She was 79.

Das was initially admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after she was diagnosed with lung-related ailments a fortnight back. She was later shifted to a hospital in Cuttack and had been on ventilator for the last couple of days. Her family sources said she breathed her last at around 12.30 am.

A medical graduate, Das had quit government job to join Janata Dal and was elected to the state Assembly twice on Janata Dal ticket in 1990 and 1995 and once on BJD ticket in 2000 from Bhograi constituency in Balasore district. She was a minister of state for Education and Youth Services in 1991 and minister of state for Health and Family Welfare (independent charge) in 1993 in the Biju Patnaik government.

Das had also served as Woman and Child Development (WCD) minister in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet in 2000 and was sacked for alleged corruption on July 9, 2001. She then quit BJD and joined Congress but again returned to BJD in 2014.