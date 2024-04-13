Former Health Minister Kamala Das passes away at 79

BHUBANESWAR/BALASORE: Former Health and Family Welfare Minister and three-time MLA Dr Kamala Das passed away while undergoing treatment for lung infection at a private hospital in Cuttack on Friday. She was 79.
Das was initially admitted to a private hospital in Bhubaneswar after she was diagnosed with lung-related ailments a fortnight back. She was later shifted to a hospital in Cuttack and had been on ventilator for the last couple of days. Her family sources said she breathed her last at around 12.30 am.
A medical graduate, Das had quit government job to join Janata Dal and was elected to the state Assembly twice on Janata Dal ticket in 1990 and 1995 and once on BJD ticket in 2000 from Bhograi constituency in Balasore district. She was a minister of state for Education and Youth Services in 1991 and minister of state for Health and Family Welfare (independent charge) in 1993 in the Biju Patnaik government.
Das had also served as Woman and Child Development (WCD) minister in the Naveen Patnaik cabinet in 2000 and was sacked for alleged corruption on July 9, 2001. She then quit BJD and joined Congress but again returned to BJD in 2014.
Condolences poured in from different quarters following the demise of the former minister. President Droupadi Murmu condoled the passing away of Das. “Saddened by the demise of senior political leader Dr Kamala Das, who served as minister in Odisha government. In her long public career, she continuously worked for the progress of Odisha and its people. I extend my heartfelt condolences to her family members and followers,” Murmu posted on X.
Governor Raghubar Das, Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan expressed their condolences to the bereaved family. “I am saddened to know about the death of senior leader and former minister Dr Kamala Das. Her works for the betterment of people of the state will be remembered. May her immortal soul rest in peace and my deepest condolences to the bereaved family members,” Naveen said in a social media post.
Das’ last rites were performed at her native village Sankhari on Friday evening.